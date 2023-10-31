Man dies after reporting he was stabbed in SeaTac

King County deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing overnight in SeaTac.

At about 11:15 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near South 176th Street and International Boulevard South.

Investigators said a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed.

SeaTac police and medics found the victim and attempted life-saving measures on him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was in his 20s, deputies said.

Suspects have not been identified in this case.

The investigation remains ongoing.