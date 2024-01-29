Delivery driver shot and killed in Renton identified

article

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the delivery driver who was shot and killed while on the job in Renton last week.

King County Sheriff's deputies say a man was found shot to death around 5 a.m. on Jan 25 in the parking lot of the Fairwood Pond Apartments on SE Petrovitsky Road. Investigators believe he was delivering packages when he was shot. He was using his personal vehicle, not a company vehicle, at the time of the shooting.

The delivery driver was identified as 50-year-old Sergey Kubay

The medical examiner said he was shot in the head.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact 206-263-2090 or email: mcutips@kingcounty.gov.