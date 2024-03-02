Denny Park fills with protestors calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Seattle was one of many cities across the globe participating in the "March 2 Millions March For Palestine," a worldwide, coordinated protest to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Many showed up to Seattle's Denny Park on Saturday to call for an immediate ceasefire, and for Israeli forces to withdraw from Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are taking refuge.

The rally included chanting, with many holding signs reading "Ceasefire Now!" and "Free Palestine."

Meanwhile, the U.S. and its allies are trying to get humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.

Three U.S. Air Force "Central Command" cargo planes dropped 66 bundles of supplies into the Gaza strip. According to the White House, each bundle contains 38,000 meals.

The mission is part of an emergency humanitarian assistance program authorized by President Biden. The U.S. is getting help from the Royal Jordanian Air Force on the humanitarian effort.