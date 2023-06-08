Deputies arrest suspect who stabbed victim in the neck while exiting bus in Everett

Deputies in Everett arrested a man who stabbed another person in the back of the neck while getting off a bus Wednesday evening.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says at around 5:30 p.m., Everett Police officers and Transit Unit deputies responded to the corner of Pacific Ave. and Broadway for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man with a stab wound on his neck. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment, and he has since been released.

Investigators learned that the suspect and the victim both got on the bus at the Everett Transit Station. They did not know each other, and never spoke to each other.

The suspect boarded the bus and took a seat near the back, and the victim sat in the middle section. Investigators say when the bus reached the Pacific and Broadway stop, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim in the back of the neck and quickly ran off the bus.

Featured article

The SCSO says at around 10 p.m., Community Transit Security Officers spotted the suspect walking near Broadway and 14th St. while they were conducting field training. Soon after calling deputies and police, law enforcement arrived and arrested the suspect without incident.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree assault, and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

"We are in the process of increasing security on our buses and are pleased that our new Transit Security Officers played a role in apprehending the suspect. We plan to have 18 new Transit Security Officers on patrol by the end of the year as an additional layer of security personnel on our buses and at stations," said Monica Spain, Community Transit spokeswoman.

Authorities recovered the suspect’s backpack as evidence, and are waiting for approval on a search warrant.

This remains an active investigation.