Deputies: Child rape suspect hid in hole under family member's home to avoid capture

A child rape suspect has been arrested after a Snohomish County Sheriff's Office K-9 found them hiding in a hole underneath a home.

On June 15, the Sheriff's Office Violent Offender Task Force was called in to assist deputies with locating a suspect wanted for child rape. Investigators learned the suspect was hiding inside a family member's home.

However, investigators didn't initially realize just how well the suspect was hidden.

After failing to respond to surrender instructions, K-9 Knox was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspect. K-9 Knox became fixated on the bathroom sink cabinet doors. It did not appear anyone was in there, but when the cabinet doors were opened, a hole in the floor was revealed.

Turns out, the suspect was hiding inside the hole underneath the house.

The suspect fled deeper into the space below the residence to avoid deputies.

Deputies were able to remove some skirting from the home and K-9 Knox took down the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody.