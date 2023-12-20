Deputies fire shots at suspect in Puyallup

An investigation is underway after deputies shot and injured a suspect in Puyallup on Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspect in a pickup truck firing a rifle out of his window while driving down the middle of Canyon Road.

Deputies located the truck and at about 9:20 p.m., they said the truck was driving towards the main entrance of a neighborhood and there were reports of shots fired.

According to investigators, deputies advised the suspect had fired at them, and then they announced shots were fired again.

Deputies ordered the suspect to surrender and took him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later booked into the Pierce County Jail.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team has been called out to assist with the investigation.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, this is the fourth shooting in five weeks when deputies fired shots. It is the 5th incident where shots have been fired by suspects or deputies in 5 weeks.