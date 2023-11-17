Deputies, SWAT attempt to arrest homicide suspect in Bremerton

Pierce County deputies and FBI agents are working with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office to arrest a homicide suspect in East Bremerton on Friday.

Deputies closed Sylvan Way between Olympus Drive and Perry Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement has been trying to arrest a wanted homicide suspect in the 3000 block of Forest Drive at about 3 a.m. About 40 minutes later, shots were fired, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspect is not in custody and investigators have not released the name of the suspect.

The sheriff's office said before 7:45 a.m., the suspect had barricaded themselves at the location, and it is surrounded by SWAT teams.

Mountain View Middle School and View Ridge Elementary Arts Academy were on a modified lockdown and on a two-hour delay due to the police activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.