Detectives seek witnesses to drive-by shooting on SR 164 near Enumclaw

By FOX 13 Seattle
Published 
Enumclaw
FOX 13 Seattle
article

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are looking for witnesses after a drive-by shooting near Enumclaw over the weekend. 

At about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, troopers received a 911 call from a driver who was shot at on State Route 164 near 196th Avenue Southeast. 

The victim drove to a safe location, got out, looked at his car and found a bullet hole. 

When troopers contacted the victim, the driver said he was traveling westbound on SR 164 when he heard multiple gunshots. 

Detectives are asking people who may have been in the area and heard the gunshots to email Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov. 