Eagle Bluff Fire burns 10,000 acres along U.S.-Canada border, 0% contained

The Eagle Bluff Fire burning in Okanogan County has swelled to 10,000 acres and has crossed the U.S.-Canadian border.

The fire is 0% contained.

It first sparked just west of Oroville on July 29, and in less than a day grew to 8,000 acres and larger. Three primary structures and one secondary structure has been destroyed by the fire. High heat and wind gusts up to 30 mph have greatly fueled the fire.

Several road closures have been issued:

Oroville Rd from River Rd to Enloe Dam Rd

Blue Lake Rd off of Golden Rd

Ellemeham Mountain Rd off of Golden Rd

Boundary Point Rd from west side of SR 97

Local incident management has some 250 personnel on the fire, and Canadian firefighters are tackling their side of the fire, which they refer to a ‘Lone Pine Creek Fire.’

This is a developing story.