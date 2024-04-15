Elite team of Seattle-area athletes looks to WNBA Draft for inspiration

Young athletes are catching the wave of excitement following the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Athletes in the Seattle area are buzzing about the Storm and Iowa breakout star Caitlyn Clark, with young female athletes telling FOX 13 it's building a positive momentum around the future of women's sports.

The young athletes say the Draft is very inspiring, and they look up to the older players, hoping to incorporate some of the skills that they see into their own games in order to take them to college and possibly the WNBA.

For young basketball players like Clara Stowe and Shayda Cordis, the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball teams are the best way to sharpen their skills.

"The last hour and 30 minutes, we do team breakdowns," said Cordis, a point guard/guard from Lacey.

The club is sponsored by Nike and players must try out to make the elite teams.

"Tonight is training," said Cordis.

"It starts out with having fun, learning how to find a love for the game," said Maurice Hines, a coach and trainer.

The club could later provide a stepping stone for college recruitment.

"We are really centered around just building that community, and we spend so much time together. It’s a really close-knit family," said Stowe, a forward from Issaquah.

The teams typically practice three days a week, focusing on skill development, team dynamics and game strategy.

"These kids really don’t take too much time off. They are always in the gym to be on these teams. You have to be driven, you have to be wanting to be here," said Hines.

Many are hoping to be the next Caitlyn Clark, who was just drafted to the Indiana Fever.

"I love Caitlyn Clark, she shoots the ball very well," said Cordis.

"She knows how to execute. She knows how to take really far shots," said Stowe.

Stowe says Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm also helps her team, inspiring them locally.

"She gives us our shoes, she helps us with a bunch of our jerseys and stuff, she’s really great," she said.

"The 8th and 7th grade teams are Jewel Loyd’s teams. They are team Loyd. She actually helps out a lot," said Hines.

Related article

Some of the players say they watched the WNBA draft before heading to practice.

"It inspires me to get in the gym every single day and put up plenty of shots," said Cordis.

The young ladies say they hope to be part of the magic one day themselves.

"My goal is to make it D1," said Cordis.

"I want to play D1 in college. That’s my goal. I’m trying to get there," said Stowe.

The coach says the teams will hit the road to play other elite teams across the US this spring and summer. Try-outs generally take place in the fall.

More WNBA News

Seattle Storm select Nika Mühl, Mackenzie Holmes in WNBA Draft

WNBA draft: Caitlin Clark picked No.1 overall by Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm schedule: 2024 WNBA regular season, home games, tickets

Diggins-Smith finds a fresh start with the Storm. She’ll get to play with Ogwumike and Loyd

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.