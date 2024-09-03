42-year-old Enumclaw woman missing, endangered

article

The City of Enumclaw Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered woman.

Mary Lou Gann is 42 years old and disappeared following a hospital visit on September 1, according to local law enforcement. She is known to have medical issues.

She is described as being five feet tall, 110 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She is also known to wear various wigs.

Mary was last seen wearing dark pants and a silver short sleeve shirt. She was not wearing a wig or hat at the time.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or status is urged to contact local law enforcement at 911 or the Enumclaw Police Department directly at (360) 825-3505.

Missing persons poster for Mary Lou Gann

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.