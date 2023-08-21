Expect delays at I-90/SR 18 interchange near Snoqualmie this week

article

Drivers who use Interstate-90 and the State Route 18 interchange should prepare for delays and backups this week as construction crews finish building the Lake Creek bridge just south of the interchange.

From 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 22, flaggers will alternate traffic through a single lane while Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews move a temporary concrete barrier into the new traffic configuration.

Crews will close the SR 18 ramp to eastbound I-90 for culvert installation:

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Round the clock from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

To head east, people can go westbound on I-90 and take the Preston/Fall City exit (Exit 22), then get onto eastbound I-90 from there.

The construction work is the first of three bridges being built to widen SR 18 between I-90 and the Tiger Mountain summit.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025. After its completion, a second project will finish widening SR 18 to Issaquah-Hobart Road.