Family wants loved one freed from Guantanamo Bay after WA detainment

The Brief A man detained by I.C.E. in Washington has been sent to Guantanamo Bay. His family speaks out about the decision. Dozens gathered at a Seattle outhouse Sunday to protest recent immigration moves and call for Jose's return. President Trump has said immigrants transferred to the high-security site are violent, Jose's family says this is not true.



Standing in front of the United States Courthouse in Downtown Seattle, the last place where Jose Medina Andrade’s family said they saw him, his wife, sister and community activists held a news conference on Sunday.

"Free Jose from Guantanamo Bay," the crowd chanted.

"His treatment by ICE and the U.S. Government has been horrible and unjust," Jessica Rojas from the International Migrants Alliance said. With a banner and Andrade’s photo behind them, IMA told the crowd that Andrade first arrived in the United States in 2023.

The backstory:

They said he was seeking asylum but was detained for six months and deported back to Venezuela. "Even though he was fleeing for his life," representatives from IMA said. They added, he then crossed the border again to reunite with his family.

"Except this time when he crossed, it was considered a criminal offense," representatives from IMA said.

They went on to tell the crowd, Andrade was detained for 9 months and during that detainment, he was assigned a court hearing without his knowledge and missed it. After he was released, he and his family moved to Washington in September of 2024, they said.

"Jose was detained just a few months later in November while shopping with a friend," IMA representatives said.

They explained it was because he violated parole that was in connection with the hearing that he missed while he was detained.

Demonstrators call for Jose to be freed from Guantanamo Bay on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Dig deeper:

Fast-forward and on Feb. 7, the family got a call from a detained person in Texas who said Andrade was transferred to Guantanamo Bay, according to IMA representatives.

Despite their efforts, IMA said they could not get a hold of ICE.

Five days later, the New York Times released the names of 53 migrants taken to Guantánamo Bay and Andrade’s name was on that list. The Trump Administration has classified the individuals being sent to Guantanamo Bay as high threat migrants or violent gang members.

Andrade’s family told the crowd on Sunday that is not true, and he was running from the very gang that he’s now being accused of being a member of.

What they're saying:

"He’s a good brother, he a good person, he’s a great dad and good to his wife," Andrade’s sister said.

His wife and sister want to remain anonymous but talked on Sunday. Their answers translated by an interpreter. "We love you so much, we miss you so much," the family said.

His sister also shared part of one of their last conversations. "God said animals have to be in cages sometimes, but humans aren’t meant to be in cages, you are not an animal, Jose responded ‘what else am I supposed to do if I want to be with my family,’" his sister said.

The family along with community activists on Sunday said they will not stop until Jose is reunited with his loved ones.

FOX 13 reached out to ICE about Andrade and his case, but as of Sunday evening, had not heard back.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

