First Lady Jill Biden to visit Seattle on Friday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Seattle on Friday, Sept. 22 to highlight the Biden Administration's ‘Cancer Moonshoot’ initiative, Fred Hutch confirmed to FOX 13.

‘Cancer Moonshoot’ is a White House initiative "to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilizing all facets of the oncology community – federal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans," the White House's website said.

Biden will visit the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to highlight the initiative.

She will also likely be speaking at private political fundraisers ahead of election season.

Traffic may be impacted on highways in south Seattle to accommodate the First Lady's visit.

FOX 13 will have updates with road closures and detours when it gets closer to her arrival.

She previously visited Seattle in October of last year.