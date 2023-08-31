H1-KEY dreams big with latest album release, "Seoul Dreaming"

Rising K-Pop group H1-KEY released their latest album, "Seoul Dreaming" this week that features five upbeat and dreamy tracks that highlight the message the members wish to convey.

Leader SEOI describes the album by saying, "Our second mini album "Seoul Dreaming" is for those who dream, and we are coming back with double title tracks. The first title track "SEOUL" tells the story of those who are dreaming and chasing their dreams in all the cities around the world. The pre-release track "Time to Shine" is a hopeful song that supports the dream chasers."



H1-KEY has received a lot of attention in 2023 due to the success of their last title track, "Rose Blossom". The song went viral in South Korea and became the song that people attributed the members with.

"Rose Blossom" was written by Young K of the group DAY6.

The working relationship between Young K and H1-KEY continued after the success of the song with him also writing the title track "SEOUL" on their latest album.

While some groups can feel the pressure of releasing an album after having a hit song, that wasn’t the same for the members of H1-KEY.

Member YEL says, "I didn't get stressed. Since "Rose Blossom" has become successful we wanted to give better songs to M1-KEY (their fans) and the listeners, so we put more effort into the album to satisfy them."

HWISEO adds on, "Rather than being pressured and stressed, we prepared the album with excitement and happiness looking forward to showing our improvement."

On top of two mini album releases this year, two members, HWISEO and RIINA, competed on the music competition show, Queendom Puzzle.

The show featured female members of different K-Pop groups that competed for a spot in a project group called, EL7Z UP.

Both members were able to show their various talents and performances to new fans who may not have discovered their music before.

HWISEO placed first on Queendom Puzzle, securing her spot in the debut of EL7Z Up.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ H1-KEY Group photo (Photo credit GLG)

The members are excited to show their new fans they've received this year all that they are capable of.

"We've been really thankful that "Rose Blossom" has received tons of love, and we've felt that now more people are waiting for our music. So during the preparation, we worked harder feeling both nervous and grateful. We've been putting lots of effort into our stage, photos and music videos to express the message of ‘inner strength'. So please look forward to our new contents and enjoy!"