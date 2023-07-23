Heavy police presence at Arlington Pride celebration as group protests nearby

Pride activities kicked off in Arlington Saturday morning with a heavy police presence.

Early on, organizers said they'd feared violence could break out due to online threats and a series of flyers that had gone out into the community, encouraging people to protest the event.

Hundreds filled Legion Park, decked out in rainbows in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The second annual event featured music and guest speakers.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen was also on hand to offer support.

"I am so proud to be here with you, I’m very proud Arlington Pride is here today," said Larsen.

"A lot of people have been working for months to keep it family-friendly, keep it safe," Caera Gramore, acting president of Arlington Washington Pride.

The event took place against a backdrop of concerns about safety following a number of flyers that were found circulating around town, saying the event featured, "drag queens grooming your young children" and encouraging people to protest.

"It’s been a concern for some months," said Gramore.

Protesters did march outside the event, and sometimes exchanged words with Pride supporters.

There was large police presence, and organizers urged attendees to avoid conflict. Protesters who did walk into the event were met with a counterprotest of bubbles.

FOX 13 News asked one of the men, Tom Howie, why he decided to protest Saturday.

"They are sowing seeds of confusion in our community’s youth," said Howie. "They are specifically targeting children."

He also talked about a recent all-ages drag show that took place on Mother's Day, which critics claimed was unfit for children. Howie says he had concerns that organizers of that event might participate Saturday.

We asked how he felt about safety concerns regarding protesters, and what he might say to folks who were concerned about violence in relation to the group he was protesting with.

"I haven’t seen a single gun today," said Howie. "They were talking about bringing guns, I haven’t seen a single one yet, and when it comes to violence, It’s been very peaceful here."

The Pride parade and march was originally slated to end at Haller Park, where protesters had already gathered. The route was changed for safety reasons.

"Our main message for the march is we are not looking to meet force with force," said Gramore.