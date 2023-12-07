I-90 closed eastbound due to car spinouts, no ETA to reopen

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (WSDOT)

Eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed just west of Snoqualmie Pass due to vehicles spinning out.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says traction tires are required on the pass, but many drivers are forgoing the rules and losing control on the road. Several trucks and cars have spun out and are blocking lanes.

Westbound lanes remain open, but all eastbound travel is stopped while crews clear the roads.

Currently, chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.