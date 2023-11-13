‘I didn't realize there were gunshots’; Homeowner speaks after rental house shooting in Puyallup

It was supposed to be a getaway for a group of six—instead, it was a house party for over 100 people, and it ended in gunfire.

FOX 13 News learned several people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy who is currently in the hospital. No suspects have been arrested.

The man who rented out his home in Puyallup says he's in shock by what unfolded this weekend.

Owner Andrei Balta says he is grateful no one was killed. He was back at the property early on Monday, still cleaning up the mess from this house party, which he says was a lesson learned the hard way.

Balta is still calculating damages, which he'll have to pay for out-of-pocket.

"Overall, if I count the TV," Balta explained, "some window screens were broken, I would say somewhere in the range of 3,000."

While his home was listed on multiple short-term rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO, Balta says this recent booking was made through a smaller platform.

"I was in contact directly with a lady called Emma, who booked the property for two nights for six people," said Balta.

Instead of six people, it was a massive party.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6 people shot at house in Puyallup, 17-year-old in critical condition

FOX 13 News obtained a flyer, featuring Balta's address splashed across what was advertised as a birthday bash. The official name of the party is too inappropriate to publish.

"She was telling me she was going to have a small party, something related to a veteran party," said Balta.

Balta watched the security cameras, and says when they showed big crowds arriving, he messaged the guest.

"I texted a couple of times, I told her if they don't stop because I'm not allowing parties, especially at this time," said Balta, "and without being informed, I'll call the police…so she stopped texting me, and they dismantled the cameras, so I wasn't able to see anything 4:36

Balta said he went to the property to see what was happening himself, but there were so many cars parked in front, he had to wait for police further down the street. He says despite calling police twice, they didn't come until shots were fired.

"I didn't realize there were gunshots even, so maybe fireworks or something, but then I did see people running," said Balta.

At least six people were shot and taken to nearby hospitals.

"Bunch of people jumping over the fence, running, all of them were kids," said Balta.

It was an experience Balta said he doesn't want to happen again when he lists his property on vacation rental sites in the future.

"That's one of my mistakes. I'm using any possible ways to get clients," said Balta.

He says he plans to list this home on bigger platforms from now on.

"When you go through Airbnb, VRBO—good websites, big platforms—they screen the clients a lot," said Balta. "So you get this protection from them, which you don't get it if you do it in private if you agree directly with the client."

When asked when he plans to list this home again, Balta said it would be "soon."

As for the victims, five of them had non-life-threatening injuries, and for the youngest victim, who is only 17 years old, he was sent to a hospital in critical condition, but police say he has improved.