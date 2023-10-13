Indianapolis woman drowns after being swept by wave at Ruby Beach

The National Park Service (NPS) is investigating after an Indiana woman drowned after being swept by a wave at Ruby Beach on Wednesday.

According to Olympic National Park officials, at around 5:30 p.m., park rangers responded to a distress call on Ruby Beach.

Investigators say 52-year-old Susan Newcome of Indianapolis was recreating in the tidal zone when a wave swept her underwater.

A group of bystanders went out and brought her to shore in a matter of eight minutes.

First responders performed CPR, and she was transported to a nearby hospital by a Life Flight helicopter. She was pronounced dead at Olympic Medical Center.

The NPS is leading this investigation.