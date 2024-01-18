Injured eagle rescued near Tacoma shows signs of recovery

An injured eagle that was found entangled in electrical lines in Tacoma several weeks ago is anticipated to make a full recovery.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of an injured eagle on December 27 on South Tacoma Way.

Animal control officers arrived and successfully contained the injured bird. The eagle spent a night at Tacoma Police Headquarters before being transported to the Raindancer raptor rehabilitation organization in Olympia.

Since December 27, the eagle named "Freedom" has been making a steady recovery, showing positive signs of improvement.

The TPD anticipates Freedom will soon make a full recovery and be released back into the wild where it belongs.