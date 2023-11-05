‘It gets worse and worse’; Residents upset by vandalism, homeless encampments

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (File / FOX 13)

People who enjoy the fields at North Green River Park are frustrated after someone drove over the grass, destroying the area and the ability to play youth soccer.

Valor Soccer, which manages the field next off Green River Road, tells FOX 13 the fields are an integral part of the community but that there are issues in the area.

"This field is one of the oldest fields in Washington youth soccer's history. It’s been here for nearly five decades," said Valor Soccer CEO Dean Aldridge. "But right now, there’s no practice, nothing. It’s been completely shut down."

According to the organization, the act of vandalism happened around Oct. 19 when a vandal drove onto the fields with a vehicle, causing extensive damage to the grass and creating deep ruts across 12.5 acres of fields.

"They didn’t just drive on it," said Aldridge. "They ripped through it. "There's a lot of teams and a lot of young kids that now can’t play because those fields are messed up."

The vandalism isn’t the only safety concern. Further off the road there’s a large homeless encampment. People have built makeshift homes, parked their vehicles and more.

"It’s unsafe," said Aldridge. "It’s not a homeless problem—it’s a lawless problem. If you look on the corner down there, it’s become a legal dump zone because officers can’t do anything.

Residents told FOX 13 the issues has been going on for years. They want King County government to pay attention to this area and step in.

"We’ve had times where you hear gunshots going off during games or practices," said Aldridge.

FOX 13 reached out to King County officials to see what it’s doing to address the issues.

We know crews have since filled in the dips on the soccer field. As for the homeless encampment, King County said it will be address the issue starting Monday.

"From Nov. 6–22, King County will close portions of Green River Road and 94th Pl S near in the unincorporated area to clear, clean, secure and enforce ‘No Parking’ along the right-of-way areas. All vehicles will be required to permanently move," officials said in a press release.

During that time, all vehicles will be required to permanently move. Barriers, fencing, and ‘no parking’ signage will be installed in the area to maintain public safety of the right of way.

FOX 13 has learned King County will provide access to a temporary, off-site parking lot for people living in vehicles and RVs who are displaced by the project. The county will also offer restrooms, handwashing stations, dumpster, and outreach services.

RELATED: Burien camping ban goes into effect; sanctioned encampment 'temporarily' aids unhoused people at church

Outreach is being handled by Regional Homelessness Authority.

Aldridge said he’s seen this type of outreach before. He just hopes this time, it’s a more permanent fix.

"Every time they come in and clean up, they just come right back," said Aldridge. "They just come right back in, and then it gets worse and worse and worse until it hits a pinnacle. It should’ve never have gotten to this."