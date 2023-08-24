'It's just a matter of time': Crews training to battle wildfires in western Washington

Wildfires were once a rare occurrence in western Washington. However, now the fires have become a real threat annually during the summer season. Fire agencies on this side of the Cascade Mountains are preparing for emergencies as temperatures get hotter and conditions get drier.

For the first half of the week, several new recruits and seasoned firefighters with Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue have been in class learning about wildland fire response. The crew members are spending the rest of their training in the field putting their classroom knowledge to the test in hopes of earning their Red Card.

"It’s the very first step in becoming a wildland firefighter," said Brian Kees, captain of training at Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Earning the certification will allow the firefighters to be on the front lines battling a wildland fire. Getting their Red Card could not come at a more critical time, as the threat of a burn in western Washington inches closer every day.

"We want to make sure that we’re prepared for home, as we’re seeing there’s more and more fires happening on the west side including our fire district here and neighboring agencies," said Kees.

Many remember the devastation of the Bolt Creek Fire from September 2022 that scorched more than 14,000 acres. Leaders at Eastside Fire and Rescue said they are preparing for disaster.

"It’s just a matter of time before it occurs over here. The Bolt Creek Fire, the Sumner-Grade Fire… those were a couple of good wake-up calls for us that this is coming. It’s getting hotter, it’s getting drier and the fire season is lasting longer," said Will Aho, deputy chief of Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Being proficient with the different evacuation levels, and knowing how to respond will be important and lifesaving. Emergency Management departments in area counties are now promoting the "Ready, Set, Go" evacuation plan. It simplifies how officials alert communities in emergencies.

Level one "Ready" means start planning what to take and a safe place to go.

"‘Set’ is when you make sure you get all of your stuff packed, in the car and ready to go. And then ‘Go’ means get out now. It is not time to think, it is not time to ponder. It is time to start moving," said Lucia Schmit, director of Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management.

"It’s important to sign up with the King County’s Emergency Alert System, that way residents get the alert when it’s time to get ready, get set and go evacuate. Other ways that the Sheriff’s Office can contribute to that alert system is through reverse 911 where cellphones and home phones registered in the area can get a call from emergency dispatch to evacuate," said officials with King County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said it’s time to be proactive now. Everyone is urged to create 30 feet of defensible space around their property, clearing brush and debris that can catch fire.

"Wildfires are typically spread by the embers blowing. And so you just don’t want anything near your house that the embers can land in and catch on," said Schmit. "Your house is much more likely to survive, even if the woods around you burn."