The Brief Joann Fabrics and Crafts plans to close 500 of its 850 stores nationwide, including 21 in Washington, as part of its bankruptcy restructuring efforts. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024 and again in January 2025, aiming to facilitate a sale process and reduce costs through store closures. Joann's restructuring seeks to maximize company value while addressing financial challenges, though the impact on jobs and the company's future remains uncertain.



Joann Fabrics and Crafts reportedly plans to close 500 of its roughly 850 stores nationwide as part of its ongoing bankruptcy restructuring.

It appears that 21 of those stores are in Washington, with locations including Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Everett, Tacoma, Spokane and others areas across the state, USA Today and RetailDive reported.

The backstory:

The closures come after Joann filed for Chapter 11 in March 2024, then again in January to facilitate a sale process.

Joann has been battling financial difficulties for years. In its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in March 2024, the company secured $132 million in new financing but still carried around $1 billion in debt.

"The last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our current financial position and constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step," said Michael Prendergast, interim chief executive officer of Joann Fabrics, regarding the recent bankruptcy filing.

What Joann stores are closing in WA?

2886 N.W. Bucklin Hill Road, Silverdale, WA 98383

470 Bridge St., Clarkston, WA 99403

700 Ocean Beach Highway., Ste 100, Longview, WA 98632

510 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

150 Port Angeles Plaza, Port Angeles, WA 98362

481 N. Wilbur Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362

1020 Stratford Road, Moses Lake, WA 98837

25810 104th Ave. S.E., Kent, WA 98030

7601 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203

2823 N.E. Sunset Blvd., Renton, WA 98056

15236 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline, WA 98133

2217 N.W. 57th St., Seattle, WA 98107

31523 Pacific Highway S., Federal Way, WA 98003

17501 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila, WA 98188

13410 Meridian E., Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98373

5824 196Th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

4104 Tacoma Mall Blvd., Tacoma, WA 98409

3704 172nd St. N.E., Ste F, Arlington, WA 98223

2801 E. 29th Ave., Spokane, WA 99223

15110 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216

300 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

What's next:

Despite moving forward as a private company, Joann struggled to regain stability, leading to its second bankruptcy filing in January.

According to court filings, Joann’s latest restructuring aims to maximize the company’s value through a sale process while reducing costs through store closures.

In a statement to FOX TV Stations, a spokesperson for Joann said:

"As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our team members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."

While Joann is shrinking its footprint, it remains uncertain how many jobs will be impacted or what the future holds for the company after the restructuring is complete.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX TV Stations' own reporting, along with reports from USA Today and RetailDive.

