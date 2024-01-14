'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph dead at 99

article

Actress Joyce Randolph, best known for her role as Trixie Norton in " The Honeymooners ," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

She passed "peacefully in her sleep" in her Manhattan home, according to her only son, Randy Charles, after being in home-hospice for several months. She was 99 years old.

Randolph was the last living member of the iconic '50s sitcom, preceded in death by co-stars Jackie Gleason , Art Carney and Audrey Meadows.

The cast of "The Honeymooners," from left, Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph. The show aired for one season in 1955. (John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The short-lived sitcom followed the lives of two New York City couples, Ralph Kramden (Gleason) and his wife Alice (Meadows), along with Ed Norton (Carney) and his wife Trixie (Randolph). Originally a comedy sketch on " The Jackie Gleason Show ," it was reworked into a 30-minute show for just one season, spanning 39 episodes.

When the show premiered, Gleason's variety show was cut, only to return in 1956 after "The Honeymooners" was canceled.

In 2022, The Hollywood Reporter shared that CBS Studios was rebooting the show with a focus on a female lead.

Joyce Randolph and Art Carney starred as married couple Trixie and Ed Norton in 'The Honeymooners." (Getty Images)

Randolph was involved in lots of projects before "The Honeymooners," much of which her son says is lost, due to it being live television. "She joked that often she'd play the part of the young woman who ended up as the corpse in the murder mystery. So they used to call her the ‘most murdered girl’ on television," he told Fox News Digital.

"In addition to being a wonderful actress, she was a wonderful mom and loving wife," Charles said of his late mother. Randolph married husband Richard Lincoln Charles one day after "The Honeymooners" premiered in 1955. They stayed married until his death in 1997.

Actress Joyce Randolph poses for a photo in 2014. (Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images)

A private remembrance service will be held for Randolph at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family says donations in Randolph's honor can be made to the Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actor's Fund.

Randolph's late husband was a member of the charity's board.

