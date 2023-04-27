K-pop supergroup NCT DREAM talks US Tour and best moments

NCT DREAM, a subgroup of NCT, concluded its US tour "THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM" here in Seattle at Climate Pledge Area on April 21.

The seven member group consists of MARK, JENO, HAECHAN, JISUNG, CHENLE, RENJUN, and JAEMIN.

They debuted in 2016 with the title track, "Chewing Gum."

The group sat down in an exclusive interview with FOX 13 backstage before the start of the show.

"When we look back, I don’t know, we feel very accomplished in a way…we feel pretty proud of ourselves," says MARK.

They performed for a crowd of fans who traveled from all over North America to see them on their first US tour as a group.

The arena was filled with the green glow from the NCT light sticks.

Member JISUNG says, "It kind of gives us a sense of peace and uplifts our moods."

FOX 13 asks if they prefer the feeling of starting a show or ending it.

RENJUN explains, "When we start off the show, the feeling we have is just pure passion and drive, like we’re ready to bring down the house. When we finish a show, we’re thinking ‘wow, we had a good time and made some great memories’. It also makes us look forward to the performances we’ll be doing in the future."

The group headed back to South Korea after the concert before they start the next half of their tour in Manila on April 29.