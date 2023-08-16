Kitsap Co. deputies chase down, arrest wanted felon after 5-mile pursuit

Kitsap County deputies chased down and arrested a wanted felon after a five-mile pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man fled from deputies and sped through Bremerton. He continued driving even after a tire went flat, which was shredded to pieces after the miles-long chase.

Deputies finally stopped and arrested the man, then searched his car.

They found a 10mm handgun and several dozen fentanyl pills.

Authorities booked the man into jail for driving under the influence, felony eluding, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants from Pierce County.