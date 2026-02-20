23-year-old arrested for knife attack in Arlington, WA

Police say the knife attack at a gas station in Arlington appears to have been done at random.

A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for the following crimes on Friday.

Assault in the second degree

Driving while license suspended in the third degree

Outstanding felony warrants

Timeline:

This morning, at about 9:19 a.m., first responders arrived on the scene at a Pilot Travel Center off Highway 530.

Once there, the Arlington Police Department reports that a 23-year-old man got out of his car and approached a 42-year-old man in the parking lot.

The older victim was treated for minor injuries from the attack while the younger suspect's car was found later at a motel.

Law enforcement agents say the suspect ducked into a motel room when they tried to detain him on Feb. 20. However, they were eventually able to get him out and arrest him without incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information can contact the Arlington Police Department at 360-435-7550.

