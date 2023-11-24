Lakewood PD: Man injured after shooting, no suspects identified

Lakewood Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an apartment complex. Authorities say the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Officers were called around 3:00 a.m. to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex near 112th St SW and S Tacoma Way. A 911 caller reported hearing a car speed away after the shooting stopped.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and a woman was providing medical aid.

The victim was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center for treatment.

Police learned the shooting happened in the apartment parking lot, but the victim did not cooperate with investigators to provide other information. The victim does not live at the complex and did not specify why he was there, and also provided no information on the suspect.