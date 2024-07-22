Local lawmakers are backing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

About 300 current and former Democratic mayors have expressed their support for Harris. Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell and Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards are a part of the list.

"I get excited again for little Black girls who will look up and see this woman as our president and realize there is not anything they can’t do in this place we call the United States of America," said Woodards.

Woodards said Harris has proven her leadership abilities over the last four years, and is the best candidate for the President.

In a social media post, Harrell said Harris is "a proven leader across local, state, and federal government, she will be a champion for safe communities, affordable housing, climate action, good jobs, and a strong economy for all. She has our full support."

State legislatures are also voicing their support for Harris.

"First and foremost, let’s focus on the fact that she is one of the most qualified candidates to step and run to be the next President of the United States," said House Representative Kristine Reeves.

Reeves is the interim chair of the Washington State Legislative Black Caucus. She and ten other state lawmakers signed their support for Harris.

"I think we all want the best person to run our country. We want somebody who is going to bring people together, Kamala Harris has a record for that. We want people who are going to fight for a future that includes us all, Kamala Harris has a record of that," said Reeves.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

WA political leaders, analysts weigh in on Biden dropping out of presidential race

Read Joe Biden's full letter announcing withdrawal from race

Donald Trump, GOP respond to Biden dropping out of race

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.