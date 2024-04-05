article

Nestled just a block away from Magnolia Park and public beach access, a quaint "urban cabin" with a history dating back to 1949 has hit the real estate market for $712,400.

While this price may be considered by many to be a steal in the coveted Magnolia neighborhood, the actual square footage of the home is only 420 square feet, making the home's price per square foot $1,696, well above Seattle's median price per square foot.

In February, the median sale price per square foot for homes in Seattle was $578, up 5.8% since last year, according to a Redfin report. The single-family home at 1919 32nd Ave. W. exceeds this amount by 183%.

Putting the price tag aside, the urban cabin comes with a rich history, as it was once a caretaker's residence on a Magnolia estate.

Compass listing agent Teresa Simanton told FOX 13 Seattle the cabin was relocated to its current location on 32nd Avenue West in 1949.

"In 1932, the owner was Mr. Green, who was the owner of Green’s Fine Furs in downtown Seattle," said Simanton. "The house was built for the caretaker of the Green’s horses’ stables … the original site of the stables was approximately a block west toward the bluff at 2010 Wolfe Place."

Simanton said at one point there were two houses on the property which is shown in copies of old property records.

The urban cabin is featured in "Magolia, Memories & Milestones" which includes over 300 photographs, many by Magnolia residents.

The cabin has appreciated significantly in value since 1949. Now standing as a charming piece of Seattle's real estate landscape, the cabin presents an opportunity for those seeking a blend of history and modern living.

"This unique and charming urban cabin is a gardener's delight, surrounded by natural flora typical of the Pacific Northwest," says the listing. "While close to the heart of Magnolia Village, the property offers a private, serene and secluded atmosphere."

The urban cabin is located one block from Magnolia Park and public beach access. (Amaryllis Lockhart of Clarity NW)

The cabin is situated on a 6,413 square foot lot, and features hardwood floors, new interior paint, light-filled picture windows, a skylight, and a cedar-lined closet. With a deck and exterior wood sauna, it invites residents to relax in its cozy and inviting environment.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The urban cabin in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood comes with a rich history and a unique living experience. (Amaryllis Lockhart of Clarity NW)

Simanton said prospective buyers may consider the property for various purposes, such as a rental investment, a weekend getaway home or even a potential site for building a new residence.

With off-street parking and its convenient location just minutes away from Discovery Park, Elliott Bay Marina, downtown Seattle and more, this charming cabin offers a blend of tranquility and accessibility.

Simanton, a Seattle native, said she loves the history, location, and charm of the home.

"As our city is rapidly changing, and many old buildings are replaced with new buildings, it is surprising and amazing to see this small little home, built over 92 years ago, still intact and in great condition."

