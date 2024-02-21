Man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend on Valentine's Day

The ex-boyfriend of an Auburn woman is accused of shooting her to death in her car on Valentine's Day.

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers were called around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 to West Valley Highway for the report of suspicious circumstances.

Police said when they arrived, officers found a woman in the bushes with a bullet casing next to her. The 34-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound in her upper body.

Investigators said evidence pointed toward the victim's ex-boyfriend, a 32-year-old man. They said during an interview he told police he shot her in her car multiple times.

READ ALSO: Lakewood shooting: Police arrest suspect accused of killing woman

The day after the shooting, the suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of 1st-degree domestic violence murder. He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail.