Man armed with knife fatally shot by Federal Way officers after domestic violence call

A man who police say was armed with a knife died after he was shot by Federal Way police officers Thursday night.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a 911 calls reporting sounds of domestic violence coming from a home in the 4000 block of Southwest 337th Street.

When officers arrived, a man armed with a knife went outside the front door and "moved rapidly" at the officers, police said.

Investigators said when the man didn't comply with commands, he was shot by police.

Officers and medics administered aid to the man but he died at the scene.

Police said the man was tentatively identified as someone living inside the home and was born in 1980.

No officers were injured and the officers who were involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team is taking over the investigation.