Man critically injured in stabbing near Cal Anderson Park

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man critically injured in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a man stabbed near Cal Anderson Park shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officers located a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest, and he was transported to Harborview in critical condition.

Witnesses say there was an altercation between the victim and a man in his 20's. The exact circumstances that led up to the stabbing are unknown.

Currently, there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.