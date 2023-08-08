Man dies after he was found shot in SoDo

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting in the SoDo neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded after a person called about a man down in the street near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Walker Street around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man shot and attempted life-saving efforts but the man died at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police said there no reports of shots fired before the initial call.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department.