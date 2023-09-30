Man dies after single-car crash in Bellevue, investigation underway
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Bellevue early Saturday morning.
According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), officers and fire crews responded to a crash on 108th Ave. NE near the interchange with SR-520 at around 4:10 a.m.
When first responders arrived, they found the driver, a 26-year-old Bellevue man, injured in the crash.
The BPD says he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, he later died in the hospital.
Police suspect alcohol was a factor in the single-car crash.
108th Ave. was closed while detectives investigated the scene.