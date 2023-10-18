SPD: Man found dead in Downtown Seattle prompts investigation

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Downtown Seattle Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to reports of a man down near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and James St. just before 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man lying unresponsive.

Officers and Seattle Fire crews attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene.

SPD officers say there were no signs of visible trauma. The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death at a later date.

Featured article

This is a developing story.