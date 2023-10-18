Expand / Collapse search

SPD: Man found dead in Downtown Seattle prompts investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Downtown Seattle Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to reports of a man down near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and James St. just before 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man lying unresponsive. 

Officers and Seattle Fire crews attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene.

SPD officers say there were no signs of visible trauma. The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death at a later date.

