Man in his 60s shot dead after altercation at Tacoma store, police say

Tacoma police say that a man in his 60s was shot and killed after some sort of confrontation at the store that he owned off of S. 35th and S. Ainsworth.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 1:00 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. They started life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tacoma Police Department's Homicide Unit, along with Crime Scene Technicians arrived at the location to gather evidence.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app on you smartphone. Or call 1-800-222-TIPS.