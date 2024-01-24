Man shoots ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, takes his own life: Federal Way Police

Police are investigating after a man shot and wounded another man in Federal Way, then turned the gun on himself in Tacoma Wednesday morning.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), at 2:18 a.m., officers responded to Multi-Care after a patient was checked in with a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he was sitting in the parking lot of the Mariposa Apartments with his girlfriend when shots were fired into his car.

She was not injured.

During the investigation, police learned that the shooter was the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

The FWPD says officers tried to contact the ex-boyfriend at his residence in Tacoma and found him dead inside his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say there were no other suspects involved.

The victim was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Detectives are currently working on the case.

This is a developing story.