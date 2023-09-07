Man dead after shooting in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street at about 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound on the street.

After medics attempted life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Homicide detectives told FOX 13 Seattle has reached 57 homicides this year.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police have not released any details about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.