Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after shooting in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
South Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Man dead in South Seattle shooting

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Seattle's South Park neighborhood. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street at about 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound on the street. 

After medics attempted life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries at the scene. 

Featured

Community voices concerns about rampant violent crimes in South Seattle, CID
article

Community voices concerns about rampant violent crimes in South Seattle, CID

A dramatic, and at times deadly, spike in violence in South Seattle has the community looking for solutions other than police for their safety.

Homicide detectives told FOX 13 Seattle has reached 57 homicides this year. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police have not released any details about a suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.