Man shot, killed near park in Ravenna

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning near a park in the Ravenna neighborhood.

After 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Olga Park. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the 46-year-old man died at the scene.

Police said homicide detectives will take over the investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.