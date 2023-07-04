Marysville teen killed, 3 other teens injured in rollover crash

article

A 16-year-old Marysville teen has died after the vehicle they were in crashed and rolled over just after midnight on July 4.

According to Marysville PD, an initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 136th St. NE and the driver lost control after going over the railroad tracks.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The car rolled over and three teens were ejected from the vehicle, including the teen who died. A fourth teen was able to walk away from the crash and was found about half a mile away, near his home.

Two of the teen victims are 15 and the other two are 16 years old. The two teens ejected were taken to area hospitals, one with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.