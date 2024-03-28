Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock (R) falsely accused the Gonzaga University men's basketball team of being "illegal invaders" when he posted a photo of a plane landing at the Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday night.

"Three busses (sic) just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they're headed with their police escort?" he tweeted to his 1,800 followers.

Screenshot of a post on X by Michigan Rep. Matthew Maddock. (@matthewmaddock on X / Twitter)

When another user suggested the buses might be a basketball team arriving for the NCAA Men's basketball tournament, he responded with "sure kommie (sic). Good talking point."

Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock bows his head during a prayer as people gather for a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, Secretary of State candidate Kristina (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images) Expand

That user was correct, according to an executive producer at TV station WXYZ.

FlightAware data shows the flight took off from Spokane International Airport on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. PDT and arrived at Detroit Metropolitan Airport at 7:26 p.m. EDT.



Gonzaga's basketball team also posted photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly before taking off from Spokane.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) called for Maddock to resign for his "spectacular stupidity."

Gonzaga (5) faces Purdue (1) in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 29 at 4:39 p.m. PDT.

