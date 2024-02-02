Missing 8-year-old boy in Seattle: Police issue endangered missing person alert

Police issued a statewide endangered missing person alert for an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing late Thursday in Seattle.

Anthony Thomas was last seen around 11 p.m. on Feb. 1 near Rainier Avenue S. and 52nd Ave. S.

Anthony was wearing a blue jacket, a red Adidas shirt, khaki pants, and brown boots at the time of his disappearance. In addition to his clothing, he was carrying an Adidas backpack and a yoga mat.

Police have not provided additional details about the situation but are urging anyone who may have seen Anthony or have any information about his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

The Washington State Patrol also put out a statewide alert. There was not a known vehicle associated with Anthony's disappearance.

The department has not yet released any other information about the circumstances of Anthony's disappearance.