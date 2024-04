article

Family of missing man Ken Roach are "extremely worried" about him, saying he has an illness and left a troubling note before he disappeared.

Roach was last seen on April 3 wearing a green t-shirt and brown sweatpants.

He is 5'10", 220 pounds, balding and may have a goatee.

Roach may be associated with a green 1994 Chevy GMT-400 with WA plays C22368T.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.