More WA employees speak out against 'Outward Mindset' program

After a union petition kicked off calling for the Washington State Department of Health to end mandatory Outward Mindset training, employees say more colleagues are speaking up against the controversial training program.

"The response has been a ripple effect, there are staff that are more emboldened to say something," said one WA DOH worker who wishes to remain anonymous.



"Specifically, black and brown staff, where usually they don’t at all because of the retaliation culture at work."

This worker, who we are calling Jane, tells FOX 13 she is speaking out because of the harm she's experienced herself and witnessed others go through under the mandatory employee development program within DOH.

"I am afraid of retaliation, but I’m more afraid of what the consequences will be if there isn’t transparency," said Jane.

Jane says she, along with her co-workers, have alerted DOH management about their concerns with Outward Mindset.

"My co-workers started telling me how their supervisors were basically gaslighting them and saying, well, you’re not thinking outwardly, you need to think about it in my way," said Jane.

Members of the Washington Federation of State Employees have described Outward Mindset as "shame training," "damaging" and "detrimental."

Jane says the "victim-blaming" language of the program and the way it's been used against her has been traumatizing.

"It felt like being in the home of my abusive family all over again," said Jane.

Which is why she wants the controversial program to stop being used within DOH.

"You have staff who have been told to stay in their lane, to sit down, shut up, that it’s your fault for whatever is happening to you," said Jane.

Jane remembers Outward Mindset being launched across the agency, a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. She believes Outward Mindset burdened DOH's response during the early days of the pandemic.

"There is now chaos happening left and right. When the vaccine started rolling out, people protesting, you know put bomb threats at work and we’re seeing things happening in real time," said Jane. "We’re trying to report it up and say these are some issues happening and being told nope this isn’t a problem."

DOH says it has updated Outward Mindset materials since rolling out the program within the department but Jane says it is still weaponized against DOH workers.

"It set up this just really yucky dynamic for people to go along with the masses and not question authority, and not feel confident and trust their educational background," said Jane.

The Washington Federation of State Employees says Outward Mindset has becoming DOH's standard for conduct, and the agency uses it in hiring, firing, promotions and discipline.

The Washington Department of Health denied these accusations.

However, FOX13 has obtained a "Letter of Expectations" that was given to a WA DOH employee, specifically citing Outward Mindset.

Jane says she has also received a similar letter and that it's another example of DOH leadership gaslighting workers.

"I want the agency to confidently wipe their hands clean of Outward Mindset, and accept their losses," said Jane. "the way we’re treated at work, directly translates to how the people of Washington state are treated."

