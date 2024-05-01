Mount Horeb Middle School active shooter, threat "neutralized"

article

There was a report of an active shooter at Mount Horeb Middle School – west of Madison – on Wednesday morning, May 1. Officials say the "threat has been neutralized."

A post on the Mount Horeb Area School District Facebook page said, "The individual did not breach entryway. Police department is helping to scope out our building to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

The school district is on full lockdown. Officials say the "students will remain in hard lockdown throughout all of our buildings. Law-enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Parents and guardians of students are urged not to go to the school campus – and await further instructions. District officials and law enforcement say emergency protocols are being followed at this time.

News partners of FOX6 in Madison are sending a crew to the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.