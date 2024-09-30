What is Canada's National Day of Truth and Remembrance?

Canada observes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 each year. Keep reading for what to know about the recently added holiday.

What Is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation?

This day serves to honor the survivors of residential schools, the children who never returned home, and their families and communities. Recognizing the suffering and enduring effects of these schools is essential to the country's reconciliation efforts.

When did National Day for Truth and Reconciliation become a holiday?

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday established through legislative amendments passed by Parliament in June 2021. This designation reflects the nation's commitment to confronting its past and promoting healing and understanding across communities.

Why do you wear orange on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation?

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day fall on Sept. 30. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led initiative that aims to educate the public about the repercussions residential schools had on individuals, families and communities, and to underscore the message that "Every Child Matters." The orange shirt has become a symbol representing the cultural, persona, and self-esteem losses Indigenous children suffered across generations. Canadians are encouraged to wear orange on this day in solidarity with survivors of residential schools.

How is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemorated?

A spectrum of public activities is available throughout Canada, including gatherings and local events that recall the legacy of residential schools. Canadians can discover events in their area by following the hashtag #NDTR on social media platforms.

In a significant act of remembrance, Parliament Hill will be illuminated in orange on the evening of Sept. 30 to honor Survivors and their families. APTN, in cooperation with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, will also broadcast "Remembering The Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation," a special live event from Parliament Hill.

Support for survivors

Former residential school students can access emotional crisis referral services and other health support by calling 1-866-925-4419. The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers Indigenous peoples in Canada counseling and crisis intervention 24/7 at 1-855-242-3310, or through online chat using Google Chrome.

Recognizing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's efforts

Canada's 140 federally run residential schools, which operated from 1867 to 1996, left a deep impact on Indigenous communities. Survivors' demands for recognition and remedy resulted in major outcomes, such as the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, government apologies and the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which operated from 2008 to 2015. The commission's final report included 94 calls to action, and the inauguration of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation answers Call to Action 80, advocating for a day of national commemoration.

Funding for commemoration activities

Funding has been provided for 422 commemorative events and gatherings in 2024 by Canadian Heritage. The agency will open a call for proposals for community-based activities in 2025 in Nov. 2024.

Encouraging indigenous cultural exploration

On National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, all Canadians are invited to explore the vibrant cultures and narratives of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. This engagement represents a crucial step in the nation’s journey towards reconciliation and mutual respect.

