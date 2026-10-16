Power restored across Pierce County, WA after massive outage
TACOMA, Wash. - Utility officials have restored most of the power after a massive outage across Pierce County on Friday afternoon, at one point leaving nearly 50,000 homes without power.
What we know:
Tacoma Public Utilities reported around 12:00 p.m. on Friday that more than 27,000 customers were affected by a power outage. Peninsula Light Company tracked more than 36,000 without power.
In total, some 49,447 customers were without power across the county, per the county outage map on PowerOutage.com.
Outage map around Pierce County.
According to the Peninsula Light Company, an issue with Tacoma Power's Pearl Street substation led to the outage, but restored power around 1:10 p.m. As of 1:21 p.m., only around 3,000 customers are still without power.
Peninsula power is affected because the company uses Tacoma Public Utilities transmission lines to feed power across the water.
What we don't know:
It is not immediately clear what issue at the Pearl Street substation led to the massive power outage.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from Tacoma Public Utilities and Peninsula Light Company.