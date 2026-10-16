Power restored across Pierce County, WA after massive outage

The Brief A power outage stemming from an issue at Tacoma Power's Pearl substation left nearly 50,000 Pierce County homes without electricity on Friday afternoon. Peninsula Light Company reported over 36,000 customers impacted, while Tacoma Public Utilities saw its affected count drop from over 27,000 to approximately 13,316 by 12:20 p.m. Officials are investigating the specific cause of the substation issue, and no estimated time for full power restoration has been provided.



Utility officials have restored most of the power after a massive outage across Pierce County on Friday afternoon, at one point leaving nearly 50,000 homes without power.

What we know:

Tacoma Public Utilities reported around 12:00 p.m. on Friday that more than 27,000 customers were affected by a power outage. Peninsula Light Company tracked more than 36,000 without power.

In total, some 49,447 customers were without power across the county, per the county outage map on PowerOutage.com.

Outage map around Pierce County.

According to the Peninsula Light Company, an issue with Tacoma Power's Pearl Street substation led to the outage, but restored power around 1:10 p.m. As of 1:21 p.m., only around 3,000 customers are still without power.

Peninsula power is affected because the company uses Tacoma Public Utilities transmission lines to feed power across the water.

What we don't know:

It is not immediately clear what issue at the Pearl Street substation led to the massive power outage.

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