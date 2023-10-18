‘Nothing was fixed’; South Seattleites wait months for city to clean up illegally dumped tires

article

People in Seattle’s Seward Park thought they were done with tire issues, after someone slashed dozens of car tires two weeks ago.

Now, they’re dealing with someone illegally dumping tires.

"It's frustrating," said Nathan Krohn. "Nobody wants to see them."

The rubber eyesores have been plaguing multiple locations in the neighborhood for weeks. Nathan told FOX 13 one pile was first noticed on Sept. 1.

"I gave it a few days and then filed a complaint with the city," he said.

Records with Seattle’s Public Utilities show Krohn filed a report on Sept. 8 at 12:19 p.m. for the illegally dumped tires. That case has since been closed, but the tires still remain.

"I don’t know what to do," said Krohn. "10 days, they said they would come and get it cleaned up. Then they close the case. I guess they think it’s done, but nothing got fixed. Nothing changed."

Neighbors tell FOX 13 News the blight makes the area more enticing for other people to illegally dump.

"It sends the message that we don’t care," said Tonya Krohn. "That couldn’t be further from the truth."

In fact, other neighbors have raised the issue about the illegal dumping of tires that were in the alley between S Holly and S Bighton St off of 51st.

"That location was cleaned up," said one neighbor. "It’s like they forgot about this one."

Neigbors said the alley is used by residents and city vehicles alike.

"Truck come down this way to pick up trash," said Krohn. "We just want the city to do the right thing and clean it up, otherwise, what’s the point of filing a service request with the city?"

FOX 13 News reached out to the city for clarification on why case #23-00248087 was closed without a cleanup being done.