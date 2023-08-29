Officials warn about potentially toxic algae bloom at Snohomish County lake

article

Snohomish County officials are warning people of the potentially toxic bloom of blue-green algae at a Snohomish lake.

Officials informed the city about their sighting of algae scum at the public boat launch at Blackmans Lake on Aug. 28.

The algae scum, resembling a layer of paint in hues of green, blue, or white, can be spotted on the water's surface, often hugging the shoreline.

To ensure the safety of visitors, warning signs will be posted at Hill Park and the public boat launch on Avenue A to provide guidance for lake recreation.

County officials said are asking visitors to follow these instructions:

Do not swim in the lake

Do not drink lake water

Keep pets away from the lake

Clean fish well and discard guts

Avoid areas of scum when boating

The potential risks associated with toxic algae should not be underestimated. Exposure to these affected waters can lead to severe illnesses, especially if ingested or encountered during recreational activities. Pets that come into contact with the water are particularly susceptible to these risks.